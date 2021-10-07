Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $105.96 on Thursday. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $117.21.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after acquiring an additional 380,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after acquiring an additional 196,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,471,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $345,361,000 after acquiring an additional 104,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.