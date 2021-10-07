Citigroup Lowers Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target to $45.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

