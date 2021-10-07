Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 569,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 690.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after acquiring an additional 268,227 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 238,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 113,688 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.