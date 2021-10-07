Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $536,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,239.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,846. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS opened at $30.69 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate. The Company’s ecommerce business platform features the following brands: 1-800-Flowers.com �, 1-800-Baskets.com �, Cheryl’s Cookies �, Harry & David �, PersonalizationMall.com �, Shari’s Berries �, FruitBouquets.com �, Moose Munch �, The Popcorn Factory �, Wolferman’s Bakery �, Stock Yards � and Simply Chocolate �.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.