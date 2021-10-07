Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 287.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKD. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 72,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.1% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $61.45 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $224.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.49.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

