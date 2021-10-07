Citigroup Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 10.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $47.77 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

