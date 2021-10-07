Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLGN. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

