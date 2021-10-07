Citigroup Cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $13.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.94.
NYSE:SHO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
