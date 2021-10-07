Citigroup Cuts Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target to $13.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.94.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

