Cipher Price Tops $0.0018 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Cipher has a total market cap of $137,426.91 and $2,812.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.78 or 0.00541929 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.75 or 0.01220252 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

