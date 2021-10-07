CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $375,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WST. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,372,000 after acquiring an additional 193,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9,386.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,680,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $413.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

