CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 739 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $762.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $829.08 and its 200-day moving average is $780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

