CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $417,000 in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

