CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $99.70 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $104.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

