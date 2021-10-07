CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ameresco by 42.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,766 shares of company stock worth $10,203,787. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRC. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

