CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 28,119 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $889,358,000 after buying an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,017,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $513,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after acquiring an additional 887,531 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Halliburton by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after acquiring an additional 521,458 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.