China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Up 0.4%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 56,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 54,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.29.

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

