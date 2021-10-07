China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,306,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,817.0 days.
CHLLF remained flat at $$7.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. China Literature has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.
China Literature Company Profile
