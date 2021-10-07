China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Update

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,081,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 1,306,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,817.0 days.

CHLLF remained flat at $$7.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. China Literature has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Get China Literature alerts:

China Literature Company Profile

China Literature Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the provision of reading services, copyright commercialization, writer cultivation and brokerage, operation of text work reading and related open platform, which are all based on text work, and the realization of these activities through technology methods and digital media including but not limited to personal computers, Internet and mobile network in the People’s Republic of China.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.