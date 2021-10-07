Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.81

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.11, with a volume of 2086 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHK. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $542,634,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $535,914,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $518,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $375,804,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $270,120,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.