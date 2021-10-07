Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives $188.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Chart Industries stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $195.29. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.27.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.