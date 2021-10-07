ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $32.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,366,151 shares of company stock worth $266,472,655 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $171,053,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,830,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,696. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

