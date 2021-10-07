Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $105.42 Average PT from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.42.

CDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 99.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $116.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -270.02 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $116.70.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

