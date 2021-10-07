Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of CPYYY stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38. Centrica has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

