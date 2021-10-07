Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

