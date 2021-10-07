Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Centrica stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

