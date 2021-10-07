Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) is Bulldog Investors LLP’s Largest Position

Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Central Securities makes up approximately 4.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned 1.47% of Central Securities worth $16,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Central Securities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Central Securities by 6.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 14.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Central Securities by 43.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Central Securities during the first quarter valued at $548,000. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. Central Securities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

