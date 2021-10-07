Centaur Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $424,635.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00050392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00234409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00104233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

