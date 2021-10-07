Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of CVE opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,316,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

