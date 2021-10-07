CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares in the company, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.