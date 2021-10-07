Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $236.85 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $162.93 and a 12-month high of $266.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $330.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 87,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,407 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cavco Industries by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 188,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 76,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

