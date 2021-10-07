Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

