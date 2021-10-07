Castweet (CTT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $261.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $123,665.04 and approximately $261.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Castweet has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.08 or 0.00466011 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00108827 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000529 BTC.

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

