Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,050 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 467.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,545 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of FCX opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.