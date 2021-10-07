Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $87.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.83.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after purchasing an additional 68,751 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.