Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

CARR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,013. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,915,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,900,000 after buying an additional 697,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,502,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,029,000 after buying an additional 4,139,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after buying an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,081,000 after buying an additional 7,186,597 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,452,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,422,000 after buying an additional 88,202 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

