Carmignac Gestion Sells 3,560 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Shares of DHR traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

