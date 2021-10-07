Carmignac Gestion Sells 21,473 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,473 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $28,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 240,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,256,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.07. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

