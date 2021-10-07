Carmignac Gestion Reduces Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 457,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,364 shares during the period. Novavax comprises approximately 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Novavax were worth $97,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $42,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total value of $6,312,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,627 shares of company stock valued at $34,359,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.74. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,743. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.