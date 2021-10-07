Carmignac Gestion Increases Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,835 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.23% of Etsy worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 29,130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Etsy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy stock traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.93. The company had a trading volume of 72,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.