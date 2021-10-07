Carmignac Gestion Has $57.51 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $57,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,325,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,648. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

NASDAQ:XLRN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,693. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $189.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.27.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

