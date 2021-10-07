Carmignac Gestion Has $39.64 Million Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,212 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $39,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after purchasing an additional 289,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,495,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,780 shares of company stock worth $6,677,366. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. 2,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,967. Generation Bio Co. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $55.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 4.53.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

