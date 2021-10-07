Carmignac Gestion Acquires 15,457 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,088,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up approximately 3.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $295,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 433,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,213,000 after purchasing an additional 119,133 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13,013.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,264,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,160,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.20. 67,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 865.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

