CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is HHR Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

HHR Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 405,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 4.7% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $52,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after buying an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,958,901 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,379. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

