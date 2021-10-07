Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Sold by Knott David M

Knott David M decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,343,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,455,000 after purchasing an additional 171,801 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.