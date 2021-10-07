Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$220.33.

CTC.A has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$234.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$219.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$223.00 to C$216.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

CTC.A stock traded up C$3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$183.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,133. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$138.00 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$191.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$194.15.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

