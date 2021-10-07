Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Given New C$105.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $67.90. 238,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,125. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

