Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Camden National from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Camden National stock opened at $48.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 6.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

