Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAC. Stephens began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $726.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.02 million. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Camden National by 97,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

