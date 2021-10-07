Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,529 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 707.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 105,108 shares during the period. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Peiyen Chuang sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $87,420.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,540 shares of company stock worth $9,274,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

