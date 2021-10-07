Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

Shares of BJUN opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.61. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

