Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $97.28 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.